Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 2,039,285 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,084,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 77.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 77.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 447,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 407,606 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.