Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 9.5% Higher

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares were up 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.79 and last traded at $12.75, approximately 2,039,285 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,084,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.
GLNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 707,256 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,007,000 after buying an additional 560,753 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 77.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after buying an additional 447,948 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 407,606 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,025,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
