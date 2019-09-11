Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE GWR traded up C$0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.89. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.53.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

