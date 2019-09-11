Global Social Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $195,915.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, OKEx and Indodax.

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 543,412,930 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

