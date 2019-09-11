Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) CEO David Gladstone Buys 20,581 Shares

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) CEO David Gladstone purchased 20,581 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $246,766.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. The company had a trading volume of 164,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,307. The company has a market capitalization of $394.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.83. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 89.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.03. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 65.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 44.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

