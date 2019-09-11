GINcoin Achieves Market Cap of $129,293.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $129,293.00 and $14,424.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.13 or 0.01782089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.13 or 0.02999006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00699899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00727470 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00064049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00447252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009164 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,990,760 coins and its circulating supply is 6,990,750 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.