Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) versus GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Critical Comparison

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gilead Sciences and GENFIT S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilead Sciences 26.64% 37.12% 13.06% GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Gilead Sciences and GENFIT S A/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.88 $5.46 billion $6.15 11.03 GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gilead Sciences pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. GENFIT S A/ADR does not pay a dividend. Gilead Sciences pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gilead Sciences and GENFIT S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilead Sciences 1 4 17 1 2.78 GENFIT S A/ADR 0 1 5 0 2.83

Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $82.90, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus price target of $52.62, indicating a potential upside of 201.88%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats GENFIT S A/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

