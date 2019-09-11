GeoCoin (GEO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $525.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $522,610.00 and $525.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.40 or 0.00699616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00023254 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002078 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

