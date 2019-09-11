Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Generac by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Generac by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $763,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

GNRC traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 189,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

