GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

GDL Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GDL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.38. 1,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,676. GDL Fund has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

In other news, Director James P. Conn sold 11,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $101,897.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James P. Conn sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $27,563.20.

About GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

