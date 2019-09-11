Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. 638,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

