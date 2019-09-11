Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GRX)

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. The company had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,862. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James P. Conn sold 6,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $64,260.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,344 shares in the company, valued at $930,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

