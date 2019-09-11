G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $66.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.00. 432,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,668. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.32. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $69.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.