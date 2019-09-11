G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $66.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 89,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
