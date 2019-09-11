FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 668,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average of $173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,032 shares of company stock worth $80,229,658. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,291 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after buying an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after buying an additional 519,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $129,719,000 after buying an additional 424,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.