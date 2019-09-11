FY2019 EPS Estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Lowered by Analyst

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

UBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.68. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,799. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 103.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

