FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Issued By KeyCorp

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the energy giant will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.21. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. 93,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,274,550. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 16,120.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935,141 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $284,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 101.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,173,317 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $104,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at $49,968,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

