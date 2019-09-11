Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Fulton Financial worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,118,000 after acquiring an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,994,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 767,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 178,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fulton Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

