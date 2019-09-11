FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) Trading Down 4.9%

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56, 15,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 421,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

FTE Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

