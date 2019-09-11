Franks International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 12.7%

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)’s stock price was up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.96, approximately 1,365,518 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.60 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Franks International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franks International NV will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,515,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,469,339.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 1,322,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $5,910,394.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,515,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,970.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,823,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,878. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in shares of Franks International during the second quarter worth $16,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franks International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,508,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,678,000 after buying an additional 2,180,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franks International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,852,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 1,601,376 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Franks International during the second quarter worth about $4,469,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

