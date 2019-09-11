Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:FLQS)

Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of FLQS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares. Franklin LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

