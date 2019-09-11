FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FOX has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $41.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $21,174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,103,000 shares of company stock worth $37,308,730 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FOX stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,711,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,231 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of FOX worth $320,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

