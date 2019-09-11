Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman Sells 5,000 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zvi Glasman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fox Factory alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Zvi Glasman sold 13,583 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $990,608.19.

On Friday, June 28th, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,237. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.96 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 87,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at about $5,952,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.