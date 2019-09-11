Footy Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $1.85 Million (XFT)

Footy Cash (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Footy Cash has a market cap of $1.85 million and $422.00 worth of Footy Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Footy Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Footy Cash has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Footy Cash Coin Profile

Footy Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Footy Cash’s total supply is 4,602,101 coins. The Reddit community for Footy Cash is /r/footycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Footy Cash is www.fantasycash.io . Footy Cash’s official Twitter account is @Footy_Cash

Buying and Selling Footy Cash

Footy Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Footy Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Footy Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Footy Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

