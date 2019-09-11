FOAM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,589.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $6.61 million and $13,589.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00206302 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.01189616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00086691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,182,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

