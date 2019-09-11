FLIP (FLP) Trading 33.2% Higher This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $600,989.00 and $4,232.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 33.2% against the US dollar. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00206734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.05 or 0.01199078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00086706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024518 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

