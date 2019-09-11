Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Flexsteel Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,687. Flexsteel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 million, a PE ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $31,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock worth $156,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

