Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $176,413,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Five Below stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,871. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.