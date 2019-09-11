First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Stake Boosted by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. First Trust Strategic Income ETF makes up 1.5% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 3.10% of First Trust Strategic Income ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get First Trust Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $51.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.