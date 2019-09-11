Financial Review: Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and TransMedics Group (OTCMKTS:TMDX)

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaso and TransMedics Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaso 0 0 0 0 N/A TransMedics Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.46%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Vaso.

Profitability

This table compares Vaso and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaso -6.77% -112.21% -9.89% TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaso and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaso $73.98 million 0.05 -$3.73 million N/A N/A TransMedics Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransMedics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaso.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Vaso shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TransMedics Group beats Vaso on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services. This segment offers managed diagnostic imaging applications, managed network infrastructure, managed network transport, and managed security services. The Professional Sales Service segment principally focuses on the sale of healthcare capital equipment for General Electric Healthcare (GEHC) into the health provider middle market. Its offerings include GEHC diagnostic imaging capital equipment, GEHC service agreements, and GEHC and third party financial services. The Equipment segment primarily focuses on the design, manufacture, sale, and service of proprietary medical devices. This segment provides Biox series Holter monitors and ambulatory blood pressure recorders; ARCS series analysis, reporting, and communication software for physiological signals, such as ECG and blood pressure; MobiCare multi-parameter wireless vital-sign monitoring systems; and Enhanced External Counterpulsaion therapy systems that are used for non-invasive, outpatient treatment of ischemic heart disease, as well as in-service and training support. The company was formerly known as Vasomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Vaso Corporation in November 2016. Vaso Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. Its Organ Care System preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure. Its Organ Care System incudes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state and enables surgeons to perfuse and ventilate the organ between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable heart perfusion system that helps to maintain organs in a warm functioning state outside of the body; and OCS Liver, a portable perfusion and monitoring system that maintains organs in a near physiologic state. The company offers its products in the United States and internationally. TransMedics, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. TransMedics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Transmedics Group, Inc.

