Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Fidelity National Information Servcs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Servcs to earn $6.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.29.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.05.

In related news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total value of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.