FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

OTCMKTS FFWC remained flat at $$43.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.56. FFW has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $46.00.

Get FFW alerts:

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.