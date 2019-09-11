Explor Resources (CVE:EXS) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Explor Resources Inc. (CVE:EXS) were down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 270,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

About Explor Resources (CVE:EXS)

Explor Resources Inc, a junior gold and base metals mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, nickel, and base metal properties in Ontario, Québec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. Its flagship property is the Timmins Porcupine West Gold Project consisting of 185 unpatented mining units and 3 patented mining claims covering a total of 3,200 hectares located in the Bristol and Ogden Townships in the Timmins-Porcupine Mining Camp.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Explor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Explor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.