ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0720 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $408,908.00 and approximately $436.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00833938 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,681,296 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.