EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $108.60. 1,558,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.