Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Evertz Technologies stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$14.68 and a 52-week high of C$19.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.69.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

