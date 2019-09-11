ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.22

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.224 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

DVHL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 2,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,364. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

