Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0016

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $19,501.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00204454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.01171651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.ethereumgold.info . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.