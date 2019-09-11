Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 103.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,576. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

In other news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

