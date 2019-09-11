Essentia (ESS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $57,268.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Essentia has a market cap of $666,830.00 and $57,268.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.57 or 0.04577575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.