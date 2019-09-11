ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 15,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,471. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $177.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.39.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.