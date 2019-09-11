Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. Announces — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

