Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America trimmed its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,443 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 3.9% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $32,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after purchasing an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,656,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,908,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after buying an additional 43,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,610,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,019.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $528.55. The company had a trading volume of 234,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,971. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.65. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $567.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $542.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.58.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

