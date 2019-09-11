EPHS (OTCMKTS:STNN) Stock Price Down 13%

EPHS Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STNN)’s stock price was down 13% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

EPHS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STNN)

EPHS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Emerald Plants Health Source Inc intends to cultivate and distribute cannabis in Canada. It intends to secure a commercial cultivation license identified as a license for access to cannabis for medical purposes regulation. The company is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for EPHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.