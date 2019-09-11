Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given a $43.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) has been given a $43.00 price objective by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $$28.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

