Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given a $43.00 Price Target by CIBC Analysts

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) has been given a $43.00 price objective by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS EGHSF remained flat at $$28.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.
Enghouse Systems Company Profile
