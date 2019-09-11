Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938. Ellomay Capital has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $13.86.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ellomay Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 238.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,990 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd. owned 7.27% of Ellomay Capital worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns 17 photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising 12 PV plants in Italy with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 22.6 MWp; 4 PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and 1 PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.