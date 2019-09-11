Electroneum Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $33.72 million and $116,882.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Kucoin, Bitbns and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,807,799,229 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, TradeOgre, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptohub and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.