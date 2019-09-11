El Paso Electric Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:EE)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

El Paso Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. El Paso Electric has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect El Paso Electric to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

EE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 3,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,104. El Paso Electric has a 12 month low of $47.99 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that El Paso Electric will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Paso Electric news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

