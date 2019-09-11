Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Eden has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00208899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.01190782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00087340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025824 BTC.

About Eden

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

