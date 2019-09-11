Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $43.03

Eckoh PLC (LON:ECK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.03 and traded as low as $46.51. Eckoh shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 183,007 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECK. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eckoh to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Eckoh from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Eckoh alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.03. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.38.

In related news, insider Christopher Humphrey purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,413.82).

About Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, hosted and visual interactive voice response, natural language speech recognition, and identification and verification; and Web chat, instant callback, social media agent, co-browsing, smart SMS, and external knowledge base.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eckoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eckoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.