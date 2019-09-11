Easton Investments Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EAS)

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a market cap of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. Easton Investments has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of A$1.01 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.93.

Get Easton Investments alerts:

Easton Investments Company Profile

Easton Investments Limited is a close-ended equity fund of fund. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. The fund also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Goldlink GrowthPlus Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Easton Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easton Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.