Easton Investments Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:EAS)

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.
The company has a market cap of $31.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. Easton Investments has a twelve month low of A$0.80 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of A$1.01 ($0.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.93.
Easton Investments Company Profile
