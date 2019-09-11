DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KTF traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $11.63. 100,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,511. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

In other DWS Municipal Income Trust news, Director John W. Ballantine acquired 2,460 shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $28,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.